Renowned Guyanese singer, Dave Martins, of ‘Not a Blade of Grass’ fame dies

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 August 2024, 21:06 by Writer

Acclaimed Guyanese singer and composer, Dave Martins died on Sunday, well-placed sources confirmed.

The cultural icon was 90 years old.

His wife, Annette Arjoon-Martins, could not be reached immediately but a source close to the extended family said he passed away at about 6:30 p.m. She later said on Facebook, “Eternally grateful to have shared fifteen years of unconditional love, support and especially shared passions for everything Guyanese with my soulmate.”

The cause of death was not immediately known, but in recent years he was afflicted with dementia.

Despite a fall in his Oleander Gardens residence and cognitive decline, Dave still moved about in the yard and remained engaged with nature and was always ready to engage visitors.

Dave Martins and The Tradewinds was a household name especially in the 1980s when he composed and sang ‘Not A Blade of Grass’ which had mobilised Guyanese across the divide against Venezuela’s nagging claim to the Essequibo Region. Regarded in many circles as Guyana’s unofficial National Anthem, “Not A Blade Of Grass” remains evergreen across generations.

Writing in the Stabroek News letter column on June 30, 2014 , Dave said ““Not a Blade of Grass” was a 3-minute song, written on an inspiration flash, in the space of a few hours, as a patriotic love-of-country song. It came to popularity that way, and 34 years later Guyanese still sing it fervently with me that way.”

His other songs include “Honeymooning Couple”, “Cricket in the Jungle”, “Civilisation”, “It’s Traditional”, “Copycats”, “Guyana Coming Back”, “Wong Ping”, and West Indian Alphabet”.

In 2022, the University of Guyana conferred upon him the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters

President Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton paid tribute to Dave, a former resident of Canada and the Cayman Islands.

President Ali’s statement reads:

An icon of Caribbean identity

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a true Caribbean icon, Dave Martins, whose music was the heartbeat of our region. As the leader of the Tradewinds band, Dave captured the essence of the Caribbean spirit and its identity, blending upbeat rhythms with biting satire that spoke to our hearts and minds. His music not only invited us to laugh at ourselves but also encouraged us to stand tall and be proud of our Guyanese and Caribbean heritage.

“Not a Blade of Grass,” his timeless anthem, stands as a powerful statement to our nation’s collective resistance against threats to our sovereignty and territorial integrity. In our moments of challenges, it was Dave’s music that lifted our spirits, reminding us of the strength and resilience we hold as a people and our duty never to surrender an inch of our territory.

Dave Martins was more than just a musician; he was a true Caribbean person whose influence extended beyond borders, touching the lives of countless individuals across the region. His loss is deeply felt, not only in Guyana but throughout the entire Caribbean and in our diaspora.

Whenever his music plays, no matter where you are, it stirs a deep sense of pride in being a Caribbean person. The rhythms and melodies carry the essence of our shared heritage, reminding us of who we are and where we come from. Dave Martins’ music connects us to our roots and fills us with a profound love for our Caribbean identity.

I am confident that while he has passed on, his music will live on. Guyana and the Caribbean are indeed poorer for his passing, but we are infinitely richer for having had the privilege of experiencing his art, his passion, and his deep love for our country and the culture of the Caribbean. Dave Martins will be dearly missed, but his spirit will forever resonate in the rhythms of our Caribbean identity.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Annette and to his family, friends and massive following of fans.

Opposition Leader Norton told Demerara Waves Online News:

“It’s a great loss to Guyana. He is one of our cultural icons and one of the men who took a lot of Guyanese culture and put it into music and wherever you went in the world, you could have related to it and be proud of it.

It is my only hope that we can have more of him.

Permit me to express condolences to his family, friends et al.

The death of Dave Martins is a great loss to Guyana.