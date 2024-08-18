Brazilian illegal miners arrested

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 August 2024, 21:53 by Writer

Six Brazilians were arrested Sunday for illegally mining at Amatuk, Potaro River, as part of efforts to clamp down on illegal mining in Guyana, the police force alleged.

The Guyana Police Force said four men and two women were nabbed during a “coordinated operation” by police, soldiers and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Police said the team arrived at Amatuk in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) by a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter at about 10:30 Sunday morning and which was moored on the western bank of the river, where they located the illegal mining operation, identified as #252339.

Police said those arrested were mainly from Boa Vista, Roraima.

“These individuals were questioned and instructed by the Joint Services and GGMC officials to vacate the illegal operation. They were informed of the allegation that they were mining illegally and were placed under arrest,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The suspects were subsequently escorted from the site to Ogle Airport, where they were then escorted to the Criminal Investigations Department’s headquarters of the Guyana Police Force.

Police said Attorney at Law Jevon Cox from the Dexter Todd and Associate Law Firm, visited the detainees and advised his clients to remain silent.