Cause of fire that left nine homeless identified

An unattended electric stove was the cause of Monday evening’s fire at Kwakwani, Berbice River that left nine persons homeless, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said Tuesday.

“The fire was caused by a lit electrical stove that had been left unattended. Naked flames from the stove ignited a window curtain, which rapidly spread to other combustible materials within the house,” the GFS said in a statement. The fire service seized the opportunity to advise the public to exercise caution when using electrical appliances to prevent such tragedies. “It is vital to ensure that all appliances are turned off and unplugged before leaving any room or building.”

After the fire service received an emergency call at 6:10 p.m. that there was a fire at Lot 68, Second Phase Housing Scheme, Kwakwani, the GFS said a water tender and five auxiliary firefighters, responded promptly and arrived at the scene by 6:15 p.m. with 1,703 liters of water.

The fire department said the first jet of water was applied at 6:16 p.m. and firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the flames but in the end the house was destroyed. “Despite their swift action, the two-storey building, owned by 71-year-old Michael Primo and occupied by him and eight family members, was destroyed,” the GFS said.

There were no reported injuries, the fire service said.

The GFS also urged the public to avoid overloading electrical sockets, such as drop cords and power strips, with multiple appliances and ensure that all wiring in homes or businesses meets approved safety standards.

To enhance fire safety, the Guyana Fire Service recommends the installation of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in homes and businesses. Being prepared and equipped can save lives and property in the event of a fire, the GFS urged.