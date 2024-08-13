High Wine poured on “Wormie”, set alight

Last Updated on Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 23:18 by Writer

A gold miner of Imbaimadai Landing (Region Seven-Cuyuni Mazaruni) was Tuesday night nursing second degree burns in the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was doused with High Wine and set alight during an argument with another miner, police said Tuesday.

Police said they regarded the incident as an attempt to murder 44-year-old James “Wormie” Thomas. The prime suspect has since been arrested, investigators said.

Investigators were informed that Thomas and the suspect, both familiar with one another, were consuming High Wine and a dispute erupted. After Mr Thomas held the suspect’s High Wine quarter bottle and refused to return it, the perpetrator “in a fit of rage” seized the bottle, doused Thomas with the High Wine, and set him ablaze.

“The flames engulfed Thomas, inflicting severe burns across his body,” police said.

Thomas was transported to the Imbaimadai Health Post from where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.