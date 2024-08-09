Former GECOM Deputy Chief Elections Officer awarded $millions for wrongful arrest

Former Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers was Friday awarded GY$2 million for wrongful arrest as part of a probe into alleged electoral fraud.

Justice Simone Ramlall found that Ms Myers was unlawfully arrested and detained but it was not found that her detention amounted to inhumane treatment.

The court awarded GY$2 million in compensatory damages. No exemplary damages were awarded. The Guyana Police Force, which was represented by the Attorney General’s Chambers, was ordered to pay GY$200,000 in costs on or before 9th September, 2024.

Ms Myers was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Nigel Hughes. Her defence was that the police did not have any reasonable suspicion of her involvement in the alleged crime.

The former Deputy Chief Elections Officer is among several persons, including other current and former GECOM officials and supporters of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) before the court for alleged electoral fraud.

That trial started on July 29, 2024, but was postponed for 30 days because the magistrate is unwell.