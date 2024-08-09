Several girls smuggled from Brazil to Guyana – Home Affairs Ministry

Last Updated on Friday, 9 August 2024, 20:23 by Writer

Four foreign girls between 14 and 17 years old, who were allegedly trafficked from Brazil to Guyana, have been rescued and are receiving care, the Home Affairs Ministry said Friday.

A Home Affairs Ministry official declined to state the nationalities of the girls and whether anyone was arrested during the operation that was conducted between August 4 and 7, 2024. The Guyana Police Force also did not comment on the alleged smuggling and trafficking of the underage girls.

Government said the girls were “illegally transported across the border with the intent of exploitation”, prompting a joint investigation by law enforcement authorities of Guyana and Brazil.

“The Guyana Police Force has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heinous act. This investigation will include a thorough examination aimed at identifying and prosecuting all perpetrators involved,” the ministry said. The Home Affairs Ministry said that in response to this information, and as a matter of priority, the Trafficking in Persons and Migrant Smuggling Unit, in collaboration with local law enforcement officials, and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, “executed an operation to safely locate, identify, and place the alleged victims into protective care.”

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s C-TIP Unit, along with the Child Care Protection Agency, has initiated the provision of counseling, medical care, psychosocial support, and other essential services to the alleged victims, the Home Ministry said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs says it reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all individuals, both locals and foreigners, with a special focus on vulnerable groups such as minors.