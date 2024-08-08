Four arrested, illegal guns seized in connection with shooting

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 August 2024, 22:22 by Writer

Four persons were arrested Tuesday night and three unlicensed handguns were seized by police who were summoned to investigate the alleged threatening of a truck driver and the firing of several shots, police said.

Those arrested were Stephan Ramdass, 39, of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara; Patrick Forbes, 30, from Wales Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara; Raji Chanderpaul, 41, from Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, and Mahesh Budho, from Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara. Police said, “they were all asked if they held a firearm license, and they all replied in the negative.” The Guyana Police Force said a car, in which the men attempted to escape from police, was searched and three Glock pistols containing 11, 17 and 16 rounds of ammunition respectively were found.

Lorry driver, 41-year-old Samora Haddaway, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara told police that at about 11 p.m. on August 6, 2024, at Garnett and Middleton streets, Georgetown, he was approached by five men, two of whom were armed with handguns and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Mr Haddaway said at the time he had stopped the lorry on the eastern side of Middleton Street, facing west on Garnett Street, waiting to transport a container that was on Middleton and Garnett streets.

“The victim was then approached by five men, two armed with handguns, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The men started to hit the lorry, and two of them pointed their firearms at Haddaway, which caused him to become fearful for his life and forced him to lie flat in the Lorry. The victim then heard several loud explosions, which appeared to be gunshots,” police said.

The suspects then left in a white motorcar, bearing licence number PAF 9078. Mr Haddaway’s porter, 53-year-old Ovid Thomas, went to the container to secure it. Police said they responded immediately to the scene and, while trying to escape, the car that was transporting a number of men drove into a ‘hole’ on the road, which caused the two right-side tyres to burst. Police said after the vehicle eventually stopped on Vlissengen Road, in the vicinity of the Survival Wholesale store, they searched the car and arrested the four persons inside.