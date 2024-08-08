Guyana closer to eliminating filariasis or ‘big foot’ disease

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 August 2024, 21:14 by Writer
Guyana has almost eliminated filariasis, widely known locally as ‘big foot’, with remaining work to be done in only two of the ten administrative regions, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said, even as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) announced a new package of assistance to fight the mosquito-borne disease.
“We’re having a lot of successes so we’ve moved from where, in the ten regions of Guyana, we have now eliminated filaria in eight of them,” he said at an induction ceremony for the new batch of 18 US Peace Corps Volunteers, a number of whom would be assigned to the health sector mainly in adolescent health.
The filaria parasite infects the lymphatic system. Lymphatic filariasis (LF), commonly known as ‘elephantiasis’ or ‘big foot’ is a painful and profoundly disfiguring disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes.
Dr Anthony said populations in Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands) and Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) still has the filaria parasite, based on tests last year. “We found that it is slightly higher,” he said, adding that the Health Ministry returned and did mass drug administration to eliminate the parasite. “Hopefully, in the next couple of months when we do the tests, we’ll see that we’re clear,” he said.
The Health Minister singled out the Peace Corps for providing volunteers who had worked on the filaria elimination campaign especially in Region Three.
Meanwhile, USAID and PAHO announced the next step in their long-standing partnership aimed at helping Guyana’s Ministry of Health eliminate LF as a public health concern. “This collaboration is a significant milestone towards improving the health and well-being of Guyanese citizens and underscores the commitment of these organizations to combating tropical diseases in the region,” the American embassy said in a statement without providing details.
U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot commented, “The U.S. Government, through USAID, is proud to partner with PAHO and the Government of Guyana in this crucial initiative that will truly save lives. Together, we will leverage our collective strengths to achieve a future free of LF for all Guyanese citizens.”
This initiative aligns with the broader goals of USAID and PAHO to promote health equity and access to quality healthcare for all. By eliminating the burden of LF, the partnership aims to reduce health disparities and empower communities to lead healthier, more productive lives.
From 2017 to now, USAID has supported the elimination of LF in Guyana with more than US$3.5 million to PAHO to assist the Ministry of Health in Guyana to strengthen the national LF elimination program.
Despite significant progress in controlling the disease globally, LF remains a health risk for 500,000 citizens. The disease can be eliminated with a simultaneous mass drug administration to all people living in endemic areas.