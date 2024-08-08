Guyana closer to eliminating filariasis or ‘big foot’ disease

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 August 2024, 21:14 by Writer

Guyana has almost eliminated filariasis, widely known locally as ‘big foot’, with remaining work to be done in only two of the ten administrative regions, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said, even as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) announced a new package of assistance to fight the mosquito-borne disease.

“We’re having a lot of successes so we’ve moved from where, in the ten regions of Guyana, we have now eliminated filaria in eight of them,” he said at an induction ceremony for the new batch of 18 US Peace Corps Volunteers, a number of whom would be assigned to the health sector mainly in adolescent health.

The filaria parasite infects the lymphatic system. Lymphatic filariasis (LF), commonly known as ‘elephantiasis’ or ‘big foot’ is a painful and profoundly disfiguring disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes. Dr Anthony said populations in Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands) and Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) still has the filaria parasite, based on tests last year. “We found that it is slightly higher,” he said, adding that the Health Ministry returned and did mass drug administration to eliminate the parasite. “Hopefully, in the next couple of months when we do the tests, we’ll see that we’re clear,” he said.

The Health Minister singled out the Peace Corps for providing volunteers who had worked on the filaria elimination campaign especially in Region Three.