Last Updated on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, 18:30 by Writer

Three men are wanted for last Sunday’s gunning down of a Cuban janitor at his workplace in Queenstown, Georgetown

Those issued wanted bulletins for the murder of 23-year-old Dainier Vegas Infante are 25-year-old Baraka Garnett, 26-year-old Mikhail Joseph and Nicholas Daby.

Police made no mention of the status of a woman, who was arrested, after her car was tracked down by government’s CCTV system.

Vegas Infante was shot dead by one of several men while he was on duty at the club on Forshaw Street, Queenstown when one of four men opened fire and killed him.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly approached two men who were seated outside of the establishment and engaged them in conversation.

It is alleged that the deceased subsequently exited the establishment and approached the suspects, during which the armed suspect discharged a round in his direction, causing him to fall to the ground,” police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect then entered a motor vehicle and escaped along Forshaw Street, while the other suspects also fled the scene in separate vehicles.