Lawyer stabbed to death in car outside home

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 August 2024, 8:19 by Denis Chabrol

An Attorney-at-Law was Wednesday night stabbed and died in his car outside his D’urban Backlands, Georgetown residence, police said.

He has been identified as 35-year old Richard Layne of 183 Century Palm Gardens. Police said he was stabbed twice to his neck.

The Guyana Police Force said several persons in the area were questioned, and CCTV cameras were seen in the area, which will be viewed.

Police said the body was found in his Jaguar car by his friend, Police Sergeant, 29-year old Tony Sulker, who lives at the same address.

Based on information, police believed that Layne was killed between 9:30 PM and 10:13 PM Wednesday night.

According to Layne’s cousin, Michael Harding, a 30-year-old from Eccles, East Bank Demerara, at about 7:00 PM Wednesday he went to Layne’s home and they were hanging out, and at the time Mr Sulker was at home.

He said while there, Layne had an urge for Starbucks coffee, and as a result, they both left in MichaelHardeing’s motor car, PHH 4943, for Starbucks at MovieTowne, East Cosst Demerara.

After purchasing the coffee, police were told that they returned to Layne’s home at about 7:15 PM. At that time, Sulker was asleep in his room on the upper flat of the house.

Harding said he and his cousin were hanging out on the veranda until about 8:17 PM when he left for his residence in Eccles. Prior to leaving, he claimed he made sure that Layne locked both gates to the house and yard, which have automatic locks. He also observed Layne’s car, a Jaguar with number plate PYY 2850, parked in the garage.

Meanwhile, according to Mr Sulker, on the date in question, at about 10:00 PM, he got up from his bed to use the washroom and then went to the kitchen. While in the kitchen, he looked through a window, and saw Layne’s car parked on the bridge of the premises. Layne was sitting in the driver seat in a ‘slumped position’ and was motionless.

On seeing this, he told police that he immediately ran outside and attempted to open the car doors, but they were all locked. He reportedly said he then called Layne’s 66-year-old mother, who lives in Campbellville, and on her arrival, they both tried opening the car doors but were unsuccessful. Sulker said Layne’s mother then instructed him to break the driver-side door glass, which he did using a hammer.

“They then observed that Layne appeared to be bleeding from a wound to his neck. As a result, they called an ambulance and also contacted the police,” the police force said.

The ambulance service responded and Layne was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty at the Gforgetown Public Hospital.

The scene was processed and photographed by detectives. The deceased was seen clad in grey short pants, a grey and black jersey and brown slippers.

Layne was admitted to the Guyana Bar in 2012 and he was the grandson of the now late retired judge, James Patterson.