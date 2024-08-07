Venezuelan arrested for stabbing death, robbery of Guyanese man

Last Updated on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 23:41 by Denis Chabrol

Police were Wednesday night searching for a Venezuelan man who is wanted for the stabbing death of a Guyanese man and injury to his Venezuelan girlfriend during a robbery.

Dead is 33-year old Ken Sukhdeo of Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Police said they have taken one of the prime suspects, Venezuelan 19-year-old Jose Harrland of 19th Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara after he was held by publ8c spirited citizens. Investigators are now searching for 19-year-old Jose Harrland of the same address.

Investigators said they were informed that the incident occurred at about 10:10h Tuesday night at Vreed-en-Rust, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force said Sukhdeo was robbed of his Allion motor car,PWW 455, three cell phones including one Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and a shoulder bag with a small amount of US and Guyana currency.

Investigations, police said, rrevealed that Sukhdeo drove his motor car to the ‘Seven Eleven Chinese Supermarket’ in Diamond, along with his 23-year-old Venezuelan girlfriend Feranda Perez.

There he met the youthful suspects who are known to Sukhdeo and Perez, for a while. Police said they were informed that the two suspects would normally give Sukhdeo US currency to send to their families in Venezuela.

According to the police, the two suspects entered the back seat of the car, and Sukhdeo drove to Vreed-en-Rust, where Louie Angadle allegedly pulled out a knife and chopped Sukhdeo several times and stabbed him to his head and other areas of his body. wounds. Harrland, who was also armed with a knife, allegedly stabbed Sukhdeo several times, police added.

Sukhdeo managed to stop the car and ran out, leaving Feranda Perez in the car where the two suspects turned their attack on her. She managed to escape. The two suspects drove away with the car in an unknown direction, crashing the car on the road at Little Diamond New Housing Scheme, East Babk Demerara and made their escape with the victim’s black shoulder bag with documents and money, police said.

Both Feranda Perez and Ken Sukhdeo were treated at the Diamond Diagnostics Centre. Feranda Perez was treated for a wound to her right side upper leg and right side breast, while Sukhdeo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Sukhdeo’s body was examined, and nineteen stab wounds were seen on his body-head, lower abdomen, left side chest area, both hands, and lower back.

Harrland, who was alleged assaulted by members of the public,was handed over to the police with a swollen face and several marks about his body. He was arrested, and a black shoulder bag, which belongs to the now-deceased man was found with him. The bag was examined, and the following were found: US$145, GYD$5,800, and three cellular phones including a Samsung S24 Ultra.