Former US Embassy security guard allegedly sent threatening email to embassy

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 August 2024, 15:55 by Denis Chabrol

A former Guyanese security guard, who was attached to the United States Embassy, has been arrested for allegedly sending a threatening email to the embassy’s email address, the Guyana Police Force said Thursday.

Anand Persaud, 31, of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara is accused of sending the email last week Thursday that “contained threats directed towards United States Government personnel and the Embassy’s Georgetown facility.”

Police indicated that he was cited for allegedly violating the Cyber Crime Act.

“Further investigations were conducted, and investigators were able to link the suspect to the email address that was used to send the threatening email to the Embassy,” police said in a statement.

Police said Mr Persaud was arrested at his home as a result of diligent investigation by detectives with assistance from overseas law enforcement personnel.

The Guyana Police Force said security officials of the US Embassy made a formal report of the threat at the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.