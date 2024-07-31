Divorce laws amended: no-fault divorce, ex-wives maintenance of ex-husbands

Last Updated on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 23:09 by Writer

The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously amended the Matrimonial Causes Act to allow for a wife or husband to petition the court for divorce without showing fault, and for an ex-wife to provide cash maintenance of her ex-husband. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall told the House that the husband and wife, who are seeking the divorce, must prove to the judge that they have been living “separate and apart” for at least six months before the petition is presented. “You want an opportunity to see whether there can be a reconciliation so the parties can have that period,” he said. He said that timeframe would also help to show the court that there was no collusion between the husband and wife. The law also provides for being separate and apart although they are living in the same premises and might pr0vide some household services to ensure there is harmony and no harm after the divorce.

Opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarian, Haimraj Rajkumar said, “we do support the amendments” after rehashing the existing provisions and amendments. Mr Nandlall explained to the National Assembly that prior to the amendment of the almost 90-year-old law, spouses were required to petition for a divorce citing that the other party was guilty of adultery, cruelty, unsound mind for at least five years prior, sodomy, desertion and bestiality. But on Wednesday, that law was amended to add “irreconcilable differences which have caused irremediable breakdown of the marriage.” “You can either prove those grounds. We are not taking away those grounds. Anyone, who wishes to go to court and go the traditional method of proving fault, they have the right and the freedom to do so but those who wish not to travel that road that has been so arduous, as established by experience, can now go on the ground that you have an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage due to irreconcilable differences and it gives you the right and the freedom not to detail what they are,” he said in piloting debate of the amendments.

Before the amendment, if the court did not dissolve the marriage, the spouses would remain “locked in matrimony against their will”, and resulted in the parties publishing “bedroom matters” that caused further destruction while parenting their children, the Minister said. However, the amendment on Wednesday now allows people to divorce without citing cause which can lead to protracted legal proceedings, or engaging in “backroom” deals not to challenge the divorce proceedings.