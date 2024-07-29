GRA enforcement officers grilled, tested after alleged chicken smuggler shot

Last Updated on Monday, 29 July 2024, 21:51 by Writer

A suspected chicken smuggler on Monday remained hospitalised in a “stable” condition after he was shot in his leg and shoulder, prompting police to subject several enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to an investigation.

Injured is 36-year-old Naresh Ramjattan of Greenfield, East Coast Demerara.

He told investigators that he was standing on a boat at the Enmore Seawall, East Coast Demerara on Saturday night when suddenly he heard several loud explosions and felt he was shot in his leg and shoulder.

Police said three GRA enforcement officers have since submitted written statements, and their hands were also swabbed for gunshot residue. The GRA personnel’s firearms, along with ammunition, were lodged to be taken for ballistic tests, police added.

According to the Guyana Police Force, at about 7:05 Sunday morning, ranks arrested 22-year-old Ganesh “Brian” Ramcharran, a 22-year-old porter of Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara, who was caught hiding in a clump of bushes along the seawall at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

“He was questioned about his purpose at the seawalls, and he claimed that he was there to catch crabs. Subsequently, he admitted that he was hired by people from Bee Hive to fetch chicken from a boat and put it in buses,” police added.

He was arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station where he remained in custody and was assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police added that all of the men were not caught and no firearm was recovered.