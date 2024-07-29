US citizen wanted for murder arrested in Guyana

An American citizen, who is wanted for murder in the United States, was arrested in Guyana 21 days after he arrived through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), police said.

He is 33-year-old Rakeem Antonio Gilgeours. Police said detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department and operatives from Special Branch headquarters went to a house at 3451 Postal Housing Scheme, Georgetown where he was arrested.

Details of his alleged involvement in a murder were not provided.

Police said they found a US passport and US$12,000 in his possession which the Force said was lodged at the Alberttown Police Station.

Mr Gilgeours was placed in custody at the Alberttown Police Station.