Soldiers caught transporting ganja in GDF vehicle- police

Last Updated on Thursday, 18 July 2024, 10:31 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday alleged that two soldiers used a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to transport 154 pounds of marijuana which they had in their possession at the time of their arrest at Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

“Police stopped the vehicle along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, in the vicinity of the Prairie Hotel, and a search was conducted during which 22 bulky bags were found. The bags contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis,” police said.

Police said the motor vehicle (DFB 1786) was being driven at the time a GDF Sergeant, 31, from Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, and the other occupant of the vehicle was a GDF Staff Sergeant,42, from Linden.

According to investigators, the soldiers, who are stationed at GDF’s Camp Ayanganna Headquarters, were arrested by police at about 3:45 Thursday morning after their vehicle was intercepted and searched, and they were found to be in possession of 22 bulky bags containing the marijuana.

Police credited its bust to a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by members of the police Special Branch and Regional Division 4’B’.