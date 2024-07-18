PNCR appoints new General Secretary

Last Updated on Thursday, 18 July 2024, 11:07 by Denis Chabrol

Almost one month after Dawn Hastings-Williams resigned from the post of People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) General Secretary, that political party on Wednesday announced that its recent Congress Administrator, Sherwin Benjamin is its new General Secretary.

“As the new General Secretary, Mr. Benjamin will play a key role in leading the PNCR’s efforts to strengthen its organizational efficiency, readiness, and appeal as the party and country prepare for the upcoming regional and national elections. In addition, he will work closely with the party’s leadership and members to ensure that the organization remains true to its mission and vision,” the PNCR said in a statement.

The PNCR said party leader, Aubrey Norton exercised his constitutional authority and picked Mr Benjamin, and announced the appointment at the party’s first Central Executive Committee meeting, following its 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress.

The PNCR said Mr. Benjamin brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the PNCR, having been involved in the party since 1997.

He has held various positions within the Guyana Youth and Students Movement (GYSM), including Group Chairman, Regional Vice Chairman for Region 6, National Executive Committee Member, and National Treasurer. Additionally, he currently serves as the Regional Representative to the PNCR’s Central Executive Committee for Region 4.

In his professional life, Mr. Benjamin is a lawyer admitted to the Fiji Bar in July 2015. He is a graduate of the GuySuCo Training Centre, New Amsterdam Technical Institute, Critchlow Labour College, Project Management Institute, University of Guyana, and the University of Fiji.

Ms Hastings-Williams, at the time of her resignation, had complained about a number of irregularities and insufficient time for credible internal elections.

Mr Benjamin piloted the administrative machinery to hold the Congress, shrugging off concerns by the Roysdale Forde camp that he was biased towards the PNCR Leader’s campaign.