President Ali holds talks with Elon Musk

Friday, 19 July 2024

President Irfaan Ali on Friday held virtual talks with Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Dr Ali said discussions focused on the advancement of Guyana’s economy, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology, and the opportunities that exist in the respective sectors.

Mr Musk is also the owner of SpaceX—a spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider and satellite communications company, and Tesla—a clean energy company that focusses on solar power, and the manufacture of battery electric vehicles.

Mr. Musk congratulated President Ali on the impressive rate of progress and development in Guyana. He said that his team will examine any potential opportunities.

Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma was also part of the meeting.