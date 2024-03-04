GTU President defends decision to agree to end teachers’ strike before pay increase

Last Updated on Monday, 4 March 2024, 20:43 by Denis Chabrol

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union. Dr Mark Lyte on Monday evening fended off sharp criticisms of his decision to sign a High court-mediated agreement for teachers to call off a 29-day strike to pave the way for collective bargaining for increased salaries and other issues.

“To say that the union is using teachers is a real mischievous statement because we have been out here equally with the teachers. All of our leaders have been outside with the teachers,” he said.

A number of persons believed to be teachers, who listened to his Facebook Live update, believed that the strike should have continued until the GTU and government agreed to a pay hike. “I’m saddened by this, after 4 weeks what should have been said is we’ve come to such and such about an increase for teachers and not no discussion within 48hrs,” a teacher said. Another person said, “Why would you guys agree to, return to the classroom without a definitive agreement on all matters we are striking for. I am very disappointed as a member who has held my ground and been one of the few teachers from my school to stand up. You guys operating as though you don’t know the government. All they wanted was to break the momentum.”

However, the trade unionist informed teachers that employers do not bargain with unions for wage and salary increases if workers are on strike. “Teachers cannot be out protesting and striking where there are talks about salary matters pertaining to our teachers,” he said. He further explained that the strike could continue for terms of resumption.

Dr Lyte disagreed with those who suggested that Monday’s outcome was loss and singled out the fact that financial matters would now be discussed from Thursday. “The government was not coming to talk with us. They were not even shaking our hands. They were paying us no attention for the last four weeks and one day and now that we have gotten an agreement for government to engage is a significant victory for all those who stood for 29 days,” the GTU President said.

Several persons enquired whether teachers would lose pay for the days they had been on strike and if any provision was in place to ensure that they would not be victimised. Shortly after signing the agreement, the GTU President told reporters that loss of pay and automatic deduction and remittance of union dues would be dealt with in the union’s substantive case before the court. “We are still hoping that we’ll have a favourable ruling when the time comes,” he said.

Dr Lyte said the mediated agreement brokered by High Court-appointed mediators- Attorneys-at-Law Robin Stoby and Edward Luckhoo- would now be part of the court records.

He pleaded with teachers to “trust your leaders, trust your union in its judgement” to bring about the anticipated outcome.

Others praised the GTU for inking the agreement with government that would see the two sides holding their first round of talks on Thursday. “Success. Collective bargaining is what we called for and we have Government ‘s commitment to it,” one person said in a comment and another added, “Thank you for your commitment, strength and resilience. Solidarity forever.”

The GTU is proposing a 25 percent salary increase for 2019, and 20 percent for 2019 to 2023 and an additional performance-based incentive of 2 percent annually of the total teachers’ wage bill to eligible teachers during the period of the multi-year agreement. Further, the union wants a GY$5,000 emotional/ stress/risk allowance; a monthly Internet allowance of GY$10,000; a GY$10,000 monthly allowance to teachers who use their own vehicles to perform official duties, and a fixed monthly allowance of GY$7,000 for headteachers/principals to conduct business on behalf of their institutions

The agreement- which was signed on behalf of the GTU by Dr Lyte, the union’s lawyer Darren Wade, the Attorney General by Attorney-at-Law Darshan Ramdhani, and Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain- states that:

1. Teachers shall, in good faith, resume work on or before Wednesday 6 March, 2004

2. Discussions shall proceed within 48 hours of resumption of work and shall be in relation to those matters which either Party considers relevant for discussion between the Union and the Government, which includes financial matters.

3. The discussions referred to in clause 2 above shall take place at the Ministry of Education Boardroom, Lot 26 Brickdam, Georgetown and will continue for a reasonable period of time.

4. Both parties reserve all their rights pursuant to any agreement or the laws of Guyana.