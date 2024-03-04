BREAKING: Teachers strike called off

Last Updated on Monday, 4 March 2024, 18:34 by Denis Chabrol

A one-month old strike will come to an end from Wednesday. March 6, 2024, paving the way for discussions on salaries and other issues to begin on Thursday.

That is according to representatives from the government and the Guyana Teachers’ Union said after an entire day of court-ordered mediation.

GTU President Dr Mark Lyte said the Terms of Resumption, which is now an order of court, provides for financial matters to be the first item on the agenda. Asked if that would be considered collective bargaining, he said “it sets the framework for the process to commence collective bargaining.”

The financial matters such as loss of pay for strike days and government’s refusal to automatically deduct and remit union dues were not part of the agreement. Dr Lyte said those are matters for the court to adjudicate on. “Those are before the Court so those were not placed on the table,” Dr Lyte added.

Asked how optimistic is the Union that the agreement would result in a salary increase for teachers, the union’s lawyer, Darren Wade said “the agreement has to act in good faith so it puts a burden on the government when they are at the table to ensure that the teachers’ issues are addressed.” He said the agreement is binding and “the government cannot back out”.

1. The two sides agreed that teachers shall, in good faith, resume work on or before Wednesday 6 March, 2004

2. Discussions shall proceed within 48 hours of resumption of work and shall be in relation to those matters which either Party considers relevant for discussion between the Union and the Government, which includes financial matters.

3. The discussions referred to in clause 2 above shall take place at the Ministry of Education Boardroom, Lot 26 Brickdam, Georgetown and will continue for a reasonable period of time.

4. Both parties reserve all their rights pursuant to any agreement or the laws of

Guyana.

The agreement between the GTU and the Attorney General, arising from almost two days of mediation that was ordered by Justice Sandil Kissoon, states that the Government of Guyana represents that it continues to assure and reiterate its position that it will continue to act in good faith and in accordance with the laws of Guyana in relation to all matters under discussion.

Further that the Guyana Teachers’ Union represents that it has always engaged the Government and will continue to negotiate in good faith.

Representing the Attorney General was Attorney-at-Law, Darshan Ramdhani remarked that “we’re very pleased that they are returning to the table and that these conversations, discussions” “will now take on a more conciliatory approach.”

The GTU President said financial matters would top the agenda when the two sides meet. “We’ve finally been able to get an agreement with the government after all these years to come to the table to discuss our important financial matters,” he said.

Other issues that are included in the GTU’s proposal are teachers’ housing, and more duty free concessions.