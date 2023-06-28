DPP asks police to further probe rape allegation against Dharamlall

Last Updated on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:10 by Denis Chabrol

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday asked police to further investigate the 16-year old girl’s rape allegation against Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, the Head of the Police Force’s Head of Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said.

Another source said the DPP provided legal advice for police to deepen its probe.

Mr Dharamlall, through his lawyer Nigel Hughes, has publicly denied “all” allegations. The Minister remains on GY$1 million station bail and on indefinite leave, at his request, from official duties.

The DPP’s Chambers on Tuesday said the Dharamlall probe “is indeed one of national interest and therefore, all statements/evidence must be considered before legal advice is given to the Guyana Police Force.”

Meanwhile, the opposition and a number of non-governmental organisations are sustaining their calls for him to be fired or resign from the post of minister.

President Irfaan Ali said decisions would be made after the criminal justice system is allowed to work.

Meanwhile, the teenager remained in protective care of the Ministry of Human Services’ Child Care and Protection Agency and was said to be receiving all necessary support including counselling.