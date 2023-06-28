CCJ’s Judge Anderson reappointed to Court of Arbitration for Sports

Last Updated on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:27 by Denis Chabrol

Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law, Justice Winston Anderson has been re-appointed by the International Council of Arbitration for Sports (ICAS) as a Member of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for the period 2023 to 2026.

The re-appointment was made in May, 2023.

Mr. Justice Anderson, a native of Jamaica and third most senior member of the panel of Judges of the CCJ has been a member of CAS since 2021 and with his recent reappointment, he will remain on the court through 2026, a statement said.

CAS, as the court is commonly known, is a global body established in 1984 following its ratification under the then leadership of President Mbaye and Secretary General, Mr. Gilbert Schwaar to treat and settle disputes related to sports through arbitration.

In principle, two types of disputes are often submitted to the CAS: those of a commercial nature and those of a disciplinary nature. The CAS is headquartered in Lausanne (Switzerland) and has courts in New York City, Sydney Australia, and Lausanne.

Justice Anderson’s 2021 concurring opinion in International Cricket Council v Dilhara Lokuhettige, which based ICC jurisdiction over athletes and other participants on the notion of ‘participation obligation’ as an alternative to ‘contract’, was emphatically affirmed on appeal by the CAS on 4 April 2022. He is author of the recent publication “Governance by International Sports Bodies: Time to Call Time -Out?” published by the 2023 Sports Law Review.

Justice Anderson, who has a wealth of knowledge in the field, will no doubt in his reappointment, continue to bring invaluable contributions to the governance and jurisprudence of CAS. As the Author, CAS congratulated Mr. Justice Anderson on this reappointment and wish him the very best for the duration of his appointment.