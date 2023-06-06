President, opposition welcome Guyana’s election to UN Security Council

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 21:15 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali and the parliamentary opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) welcomed Guyana’s election to a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council.

Under the UN Charter, the Council is tasked with promoting international peace and security, a task the Guyanese leader promised that the South American nation would execute under the theme of ‘Partnering for Peace and Prosperity’. “It is a responsibility that we will assume with utmost seriousness and dedication, mindful of the complex and challenging times in which we live,” Dr Ali said.

The UN said Guyana, Algeria, Sierra Leone and the Republic of Korea ran unopposed by the 192 countries.

Guyana previously served on the UN Security Council from 1975-1976 and 1982-1983

For her part, Shadow Foreign Minister Amanza Walton-Desir said Guyana’s tenure from 2024-2025 comes at a time when the international security landscape presents complex challenges that require concerted global efforts to address. “We in the APNU+AFC believe in managing these challenges through the rule of international law and constructive dialogue among nations. Guyana’s appointment to the Security Council provides us with an opportunity to advocate for these principles and contribute meaningfully to the Council’s work,” she said.

APNU+AFC praised Guyana’s Foreign Service and international endorsement in working hard for the country to secure the seat without a challenge by any other member state. “We express our gratitude to our dedicated Foreign Service personnel for their efforts in this regard as well as to the international community for their support throughout Guyana’s bid for this prestigious seat,” Ms Walton-Desir added.

The Security Council is composed of 15 countries, five of which – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – are permanent members, granting them the right to veto any resolution or decision.

The 10 non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly, which comprises all 193 UN Member States, and in line with geographical distribution by region. Voting is conducted by secret ballot and candidates must receive a two-thirds majority, or 128 votes, even if they run uncontested.

The Guyanese leader added that his country would work with the international community to resolve problems facing mankind. “We intend to be a constructive and engaged partner with the members of the Council and the wider international community in the search for solutions to the myriad of momentous challenges that beset our human family,” he said.

Slovenia beat Belarus in the race for Eastern Europe, receiving 153 votes versus 38.