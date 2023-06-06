“Whiteboy” from Punt Trench Dam killed after attacking two men

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 9:07 by Denis Chabrol

Two men were Tuesday hospitalised under police guard in connection with the stabbing death of a 31-year old man from Independence Boulevard ‘Punt Trench Dam’, Georgetown, police said on Tuesday.

The first suspect received injuries to his upper chest, left and right index finger and right arm, while the second suspect received injuries to his right knuckles.=,” the Guyana Police Force added.

Police said one of the men stabbed Christopher “Whiteboy” Gonsalves to his chest causing him to collapse. Moments earlier, according to police, one of the men was at home watching television on June 5 at about 11:30 PM when he was watching television when he was alerted by a scream coming from the bedroom which caused him to investigate. He then confronted the now deceased in the kitchen and a scuffle ensued

According to police the next suspect, he returned home and as he entered the house, he saw his colleague lying on the kitchen floor and the victim standing over him with a knife which caused him to arm himself with a knife. “The victim rushed him and a scuffle ensued during which he stabbed the victim to his upper right shoulder, lower left abdomen, and thrice to his back, causing him to collapse on the kitchen floor,” police added.

The man said he raised an alarm and Emergency Medical Technician from Alberttown Fire Service responded where the body of Gonsalves was examined, and he was pronounced dead by Dr. Kellman of the Georgetown Public Hospital.