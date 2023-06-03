Digicel Guyana appoints new CEO; Dean remains as advisor

Last Updated on Saturday, 3 June 2023, 12:08 by Denis Chabrol

Digicel Guyana on Saturday announced Deonarine Gopaul as its new Chief Executive Officer, and his predecessor Gregory Dean would remain as an advisor.

Gopaul, brings extensive experience in the telecom industry, most recently serving as CEO of Digicel Suriname which he will continue to serve.

Gopaul, who is Guyanese, made his initial entry into Telecoms with Celstar and the early part of the transition to Digicel in 2007. Since then he has worked for Digicel markets in senior roles in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Suriname. He was appointed the Chief Executive role in Suriname in 2018.

In his new role, Gopaul will lead the development of Digicel Guyana’s comprehensive long-term vision, strategy, and expansion plans. This is inclusive of expansions to mobile and fixed services that customers are already enjoying and the landing of Deep Blue One the new subsea fibre in early 2024. “I am excited to be involved with the delivery of our ambitious plans for the Guyanese market and to lead this team of highly talented and experienced professionals” expressed Gopaul, who assumes his new role as CEO of Digicel Guyana from June 7th 2023.

Gopaul takes the reins from Gregory Dean who has been with Digicel Guyana for the past sixteen years. Under Dean’s leadership Digicel Guyana became the mobile provider of choice in Guyana with the widest service and LTE coverage thus delivering on Digicel’s goal on entry to the market to provide service to everyone, everywhere in Guyana.

Dean will continue to serve in an advisory position on the board of Digicel Guyana while he spends more time with his family and entrepreneurial pursuits. He stated, “I would like to express my gratitude foremost to our customer and to the many persons in and outside of Digicel who have shaped my journey over the past 16 years. I have known and worked with Deonarine for many years and I have no doubt he will take the business to greater heights.”

