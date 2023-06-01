Fire destroys another dormitory

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 June 2023, 8:40 by Denis Chabrol

A fire early Thursday morning destroyed another girls’ dormitory, this time in Karasabai, Rupununi, but no one was reported injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“At this time we can confirm that everyone was evacuated from the building, and no one was injured. However, the building and its contents were destroyed,” the Guyana Fire Service said in a statement. Fire service officials, police, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and other officials were due to arrive in Karasabai Village “to carry out investigations and engage residents following a fire that destroyed the girls’ hostel early this morning.”

The Region Nine Executive Officer, Karl Singh reported that the fire occurred at about 3 AM, and the fire service said the report was received at approximately 4:00 AM.

Last month, a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory killed 20 students. A 15-year-old student has been charged with murder during the course of arson.