Poison, note found near decomposed bodies of woman, 13-year old daughter- police

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 June 2023, 4:57 by Denis Chabrol

Police said they found suspected poison and a note near the bodies of a decomposed woman and her 13-year old daughter in their home at New Providence, East Bank Demerara.

“Three plastic bottles, one glass bottle containing liquid substances and two cups were found next to the bodies while two small glass containers containing a whitish substance were recovered from the refrigerator along with a note in the living room. Blood samples were taken from the bodies of both deceased. The bodies were then removed by undertakers and taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour where they were placed into cold storage awaiting post-mortem,” police said.

Investigators said the woman’s estranged husband broke down the door on Wednesday after no one answered when he and the owner ofthe house turned up to inspect the premises. “He became suspicious and as a result, with the assistance of a neighbour, they pried open the front door and immediately got a foul scent coming from inside of the house. They then ventured inside and saw the partly decomposed bodies of both females lying on the ground,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead are 38-year old Petrous Latchman-Ross and 13-year-old Gabrielle Ross. Police believed that the duo died between May 23 and May 31

Detectives said the woman and her daughter resided in a grilled one-storey wooden and concrete structure in a well fenced yard.

Information provided state that the house is rented by the 58-year-old husband of the deceased Hemanchal Latchman, a mechanic of Lot 99 Tahal Street, Goed Fortuin, Wes Bank Demerara.

In January 2023, he visited them and found them alive and well. On 2023-05-31 about 13:00hrs, he went to the house to check on them and made several calls to the house which was fully secured but got no answer, police added.

Several persons contacted, interviewed, and statements taken. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, but none was seen. Investigations are ongoing.