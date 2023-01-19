State House attacker faces attempted murder charge

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 January 2023, 10:15 by Denis Chabrol

The Nigerian man, who staged a brazen gun and knife attack at the President’s official residence, is expected to appear in court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder and discharging a loaded firearm.

The Guyana Police Force said Bethel Ikena Chimezie is scheduled to appear in court at 1 PM

Police have charged him with attempt to commit murder, and discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

He was hospitalised since December 15. 2022 when presidential guards retaliated by shooting him several times.

Chimezie,35, was discharged on Monday.

The man entered State House’s south-eastern guard room and demanded to see the President. He allegedly whipped out a knife and stabbed a policeman several times to his neck and other areas of his body.

Police said Chimezie then snatched a pistol from a presidential guard, ran out of the guard room on to Carmichael Street and fired several shots. Police said a 9MM pistol and seven 9MM spent shells were retrieved.