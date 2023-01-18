More squatting on Linden-Soesdyke Highway lands will not be tolerated; squatters, farmers to be relocated

Last Updated on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 21:55 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday declared that government would not be tolerating anymore squatting on lands along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, and that existing squatters would be moved three planned settlements that would be developed on the highway.

“We cannot tolerate any new additional squatting. We cannot tolerate the squatting. I’m being very honest with you,” he told a community meeting at Kuru-Kururu. He lamented that although an area had been regularised the area, other persons continued squatting.

Dr Ali also ruled out the provision of electricity and roads to squatting areas on the highway.

The President said the the three new settlements would include provision for proper roads, water supply, electricity supply, school, and health services. “We are going to move all the squatters to planned settlements,” he said.

He said farmers, who would be affected by the construction of the new town, Silica City, on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway would be allocated new lands. “We are going to have the technical people come and speak with you but all the farmers who are affected they will be relocated and we will help them to get back to their lands and build back their lands to continue farming,” he said.

Dr Ali also announced that separate teams from the Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Education would be visiting the area in the coming days.

The Guyana Police Force has been tasked with examining the possibility of providing a police station. in the area which has been plagued by car thieves who take cars in the area and strip them for spare parts. The pollution of waterways by sand mining was also raised by at least one resident, a problem that the President said would be addressed.