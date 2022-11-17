BREAKING: 8 percent salary increase for govt workers

Last Updated on Thursday, 17 November 2022, 19:27 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening announced an eight percent across-the board increase in salaries for government workers retroactive to January 2022, saying that members of the disciplined services would get an additional hike which would be announced next week.

He said those, who benefit from the 8 percent hike, are public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services and constitutional office holders as well as government pensioners. “Fellow Guyanese, my government continues to value highly the hard that work government employees do everyday in delivering services to the people of Guyana,” he said.

The payments are to be made with their December salaries, he said.

He said “I have instructed that options be identified for the adjustment in the salaries paid to a number of specific categories of government employees with the first phase members of the police force, prison service and fire service. He said an additional recommendation is being made for public health care workers- nurses, interns, doctors and other health care professionals- which would be made next week.