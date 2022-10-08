Barges to transport supplies across Demerara River; more speedboat boarding points being activated

Last Updated on Saturday, 8 October 2022, 20:56 by Denis Chabrol

Efforts are underway to deploy barges to move supplies across the Demerara River, even as workers aim to repair the Demerara Harbour Bridge and resume operations by next week, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said Saturday.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge was damaged and misaligned early Saturday morning when a fuel tanker, MV Tradewind Passion, slammed into it.

With the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop ferry stellings in dilapidated conditions and unable to accommodate large ferries, he said other facilities were being inspected and an announcement would be made. “We have to be able to use the regular spots of where barges depart and land from the east side to the west side and there are options that we’re looking at depending on the type of barges that are available and we’re researching,” he said. Mr Edghill noted that waterway near the stellings could not accommodate barges because of heavy silt.

Rice, fruits and vegetables from as far as the Essequibo Coast are brought to Georgetown and East Coast Demerara.

Mr Edghill said the barges would move trucks with supplies across the river to minimise the impact on the supply chain.

In an effort to ease congestion of speedboats and bring relief to commuters, the Public Works Minister said they could board speedboats at floating ramp at the Vreed-en-Hoop Boat House, and from the Demerara Harbour Bridge at Peter’s Hall to La Grange , and possibly Diamond, East Bank Demerara to Wales, West Bank Demerara.

Mr Edghill hoped that the Demerara Harbour Bridge would be repaired and put back into operation by Monday though he did not rule out works taking much longer.

Government said it was also beefing up security and lighting near the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop stellings where speedboat passengers embark and disembark. “It may take some time to put the best optimised situation in place overnight but the security will be increased in the areas on both sides of the river,” Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn said.

Government also announced that vehicle owners could park their cars at the Providence Cricket Stadium compound where there would be security and they could cross the river by speedboat.

Mr Edghill said construction tower lights would be moved to the Stabroek Market area near the stelling.