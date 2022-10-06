http://demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

Internet Radio

Rupununi man admits to possession of 9 kilos of drugs

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Thursday, 6 October 2022, 17:25 0

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 October 2022, 19:52 by Writer

A 35-year-old man of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi, has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of more than 8 kilogrammes of marijuana and more than 1 kilogramme of cocaine.

Police say early Thursday morning, they intercepted the vehicle that the unemployed man was driving. Also in the vehicle were a woman and their nine-month-old son.

Investigators say a search unearthed 13 bulky parcels wrapped in plastic in a black haversack, in the trunk of the vehicle. 

Police say they told the man of the offence and the suspected marijuana and cocaine were placed in evidence bags and sealed.

Tagged with:

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2022 | Website developed by GxMedia.