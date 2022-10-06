Rupununi man admits to possession of 9 kilos of drugs

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 October 2022, 19:52 by Writer

A 35-year-old man of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi, has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of more than 8 kilogrammes of marijuana and more than 1 kilogramme of cocaine.

Police say early Thursday morning, they intercepted the vehicle that the unemployed man was driving. Also in the vehicle were a woman and their nine-month-old son.

Investigators say a search unearthed 13 bulky parcels wrapped in plastic in a black haversack, in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police say they told the man of the offence and the suspected marijuana and cocaine were placed in evidence bags and sealed.