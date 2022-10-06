Teenage girl rescued from being trafficked in gold mining area

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 October 2022, 21:28 by Denis Chabrol

A 14-year-old girl, who says a woman was taking her into a gold mining area to sell alcohol, has been rescued and handed over to the Child Care and Protection Agency.

Police are treating the offence as Trafficking In Persons.

The woman, who was arrested at the Bartica Ferry Stelling, also remains in custody. Police say they found almost 500 grammes of marijuana in the woman’s possession and she has since admitted that it is hers.

The woman is from Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, and the teenage girl is from Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

The teenage girl says she and the woman are friends.