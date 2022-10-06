Two charged with armed robbery of soldier

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 October 2022, 17:24 by Denis Chabrol

Two men have been charged with robbing a Guyana Defence Force soldier of several items.

Police say that among the items stolen from Private Marlon Reynolds was a motorcycle that belongs to the GDF.

Those charged are 32-year old Junior Jordan, a labourer of Non-Pariel Street, Albouystown and 18-year old Brandon Robinson of Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

They were not required to plead and they have to return to court on November 7.

The soldier told police that on September 29, he was outside his girlfriend’s home at Good Hope, Phase 3, East Coast Demerara when a car arrived and one of the men pointed what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle while another exited and pointed a handgun at him.

The soldier told police that the men also stole his cell phone valued at $80-thousand dollars and $15-thousand dollars cash.

Mr Reynolds also informed investigators that two of the suspects escaped in the car while the third suspect jumped on the motorcycle and escaped.