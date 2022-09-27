Updated: Murder accused juveniles escape from Sophia Holding Centre; teacher fired; Home Affairs Ministry silent

Last Updated on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 16:38 by Denis Chabrol

Three juveniles, who are accused of murder, have escaped from the Sophia Holding Centre and are yet to be recaptured but a teacher at that facility has been fired in connection with that occurrence, sources said Tuesday.

The Guyana Police Force late Monday afternoon confirmed that on September 21, 2022 at about 1:20 PM, a 17-year old female who is on remand for murder, a 16-year old boy who was committed to stand trial for murder and a 16-year old boy who is on remand for murder escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre classroom, through southern door using a key which was left on a table in the classroom.

Investigators were told that the three offenders, along with several other offenders were in a classroom above the admin building with Teacher employed who is employed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Police were also informed that at the end of the classroom session, the prisoners were in the classroom waiting to be escorted back to their cells when the trio grabbed the keys, opened the door and exited.

“The three mentioned juveniles then picked up the keys to the southern door which was left on the front desk. They then opened the said door and jumped over the southern fence, ran south and made good their escape in some nearby bushes. An alarm was raised and checks were made for the said prisoners but they were not found,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Two days later on September 23 at 12:50 AM, a 17-year old boy of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, who was remanded for murder at the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia, escaped while in solitary confinement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, which is responsible for the management of the Juvenile Holding Centre, has been silent about the incident.

Sources have since indicated that a Juvenile Correctional Teacher’s service was terminated a day after the juveniles fled the facility in Georgetown. The teacher has been reportedly accused by the Ministry of Home Affairs of failing to keep the keys safely while supervising the detainees resulting in their escape, hence his service has been terminated for negligence.

Police sources said the escapees, have not been recaptured. Repeated efforts to obtain details from the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn have proved futile.

The Guyana Police Force does not routinely disseminate information about all major incidents and accidents to the media. Severe shooting incidents and accidents involving known government politicians and high-profile business persons have been hushed in recent months.