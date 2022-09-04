Tug, barge hit Demerara Harbour Bridge; no vehicles are crossing

Last Updated on Sunday, 4 September 2022, 13:07 by Denis Chabrol

Traffic across the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Sunday afternoon ground to a halt after a barge slammed into that east west corridor.

There were long lines of heavily built up traffic leading to and around the Harbour Bridge which continues to be dogged by age-related problems

“A tug and barge hit the bridge. Technicians are working on emergency repairs. No road traffic can pass at the moment,” the Chairman of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation Ravi Ramcharitar told Demerara Waves Online News.

Officials said they were working feverishly to repair the bridge and resume operations before the end of Sunday, possibly mid afternoon.

“Engineers are currently conducting maintenance work. Updates will be posted as soon as possible. Management would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the Harbour Bridge management said on its Facebook page.

Schools reopen on Monday for the new academic year.