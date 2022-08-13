GECOM Commissioner Bibi Shadick dies

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 August 2022, 16:39 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana Elections Commissioner, Bibi Shadick died on Saturday at her residence in Georgetown, sources said.

The sources said Ms Shadick, an Attorney-at-Law,suffered from pulmonary fibrosis.

She was 76 years.

Her colleague Commissioner, Sase Gunraj was too shocked to react to the news of her passing.

A family member told Demerara Waves Online News that about two weeks ago, she had shown signs of recovery but in recent days her health deteriorated and at about 2 PM Saturday, she passed away with doctors at her side.

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana said “it is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Sr.Bibi Safora Shadick.” “May her soul be granted Jannatul Firadous,Aameen.”

Attorney General Anil Nandlall said he would miss Ms Shadick. “Good bye …you played your part in life, in the life of others and for your country and you did it your unique way…fortunate am I to have met you and shall always be grateful for the much you have done for me.”

Ms Shadick was a former Minister of Human Services and a former Chairman of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority.