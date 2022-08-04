Three porters pinned to death in Kuru Kururu accident

Last Updated on Thursday, 4 August 2022, 9:04 by Denis Chabrol

Three porters died on the Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway late Wednesday night when the driver lost control of a lorry and it toppled several times, police said Thursday.

Those, who perished, are Michael Edwards of Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara, Wilfred Phillips and Aloysius Squad both of Pomeroon River, Essequibo. The accident occurred at about 11:30 Wednesday night. The lorry, bearing licence number GNN 4083, was being driven by 47-year old Shawn Lim of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Mr. Lim is in police custody.

“The driver alleges that he saw something ran across the road from east to west in front of him and he pulled left to avoid a collision and lost control of the motor lorry. The left side wheel collided to the barranca causing the vehicle to turn turtle several times down a ditch on the western side of the road and as a result the three victims who were all seated on top of some utility poles in the tray of the lorry were all pinned down at the bottom of the vehicle,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The men were reportedly assisted by the police and public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre in an unconscious condition where they were pronounced them dead on arrival.

Police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.