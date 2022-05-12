Guyana resumes manganese export for first time five decades

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 May 2022, 15:19 by Denis Chabrol

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh on Thursday announced that Guyana was preparing to export manganese for the first time in 54 years.

Addressing the formal opening of the Private Sector Commission’s Annual General Meeting, he said ships were moored in the North-West District and loading the mineral for export.

The mineral is being produced by Guyana Manganese Inc; a subsidiary of Chinese-owned bauxite BOSAI, Minerals, a bauxite producer in Linden.

Manganese is used in the manufacturing of types of steel, dry cell battery and some paints.