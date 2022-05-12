Attorney General defends GY$8 million parking shed price tag

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 May 2022, 20:55 by Denis Chabrol

Attorney General Anil Nandlall on Thursday defended his ministry’s construction of an GY$8.05 million parking shed, in the wake of a report that it would amount to the cost of more than two turnkey homes.

“The current parking shed is decades old, is dilapidated and unless demolished or repaired, would damage government and private vehicles parked under it. It is made of wood and zinc both of which are rotting,” he said in a statement. Mr. Nandlall said rather than repair such a

derelict structure or replacing with similar materials, the management of the Ministry prudently decided to construct a parking shed made completely out of steel, cemented to the ground.

He labelled the claim published in the Kaieteur News newspaper as “preposterous” and calculated to convey the impression that state funds were being squandered.

The Attorney General said the new parking shed is expected to last at least another 20 years if properly maintained compared to one made from wood and zinc.

Assailing the reporter for failing to seek an explanation or checking the bid documents, Mr. Nandlall said a “preposterous” item was published in the newspaper which would automatically claim a violation of press freedom if the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs stopped advertising in that publication. “A simple enquiry from the Ministry or an examination of the bid documents would have provided the relevant information that the reporter needed,” he said.

Mr. Nandlall said the the proposed shed is approximately 200 feet in length by 19 feet in width, making it larger than the current structure and will accommodate several more vehicles, as more space for parking is badly needed. “If any sensible person examines the acquisition costs of the steel and concrete needed, coupled with transportation, fabrication and labour required to carry out the works at prevailing rates in the country, that person would conclude that the sum of $8 million is quite a reasonable sum for such a project,” he said.

The design and bill of quantities was prepared free of cost by engineers at the Ministry of Public Works, he added.