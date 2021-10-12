Thieves steal items from policeman’s home

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 9:56 by Denis Chabrol

Thieves broke and entered the home of 25-year old policeman at Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara while he was at work, the Guyana Police Force said.

The man informed police that among the items stolen were clothing valued $20,000 and seven police regulation buttons and one name tag.

The policeman told investigators that he secured his premises and leaving the articles intact in his house and went to work on the said date.

He said that about 8:30 Monday night, he returned home and observed that his home was ransacked and upon checking he discovered that the items mentioned above were missing. He also observed that four louvres were removed from a window.

Other items stolen are one 2000 watt Pyramid amplifier valued $50,000.00, one Sony DVD player valued $12,000.00, two Timberland boots valued $60,000.00, a quantity of food stuff valued $5,000.00 and $50,000.00 cash.