Female pastor, supervisor robbed during home invasion

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 9:47 by Denis Chabrol

A 71-year old female pastor and a 36-year old female supervisor were early Tuesday morning robbed of several items during an invasion of their home at Lama Drive, Meadowbrook Gardens, Georgetown.

Investigators were informed that about 3:40 PM two men took advantage of the opportunity of a door that was left open and entered the house.

Police said the men carted off one cellular phone valued $ 31,000, one laptop computer valued $78,000 and two iPads valued $28,000, one cell phone valued $65,000, one laptop valued $75,000, two televisions valued $250,000 and $60,000 cash

Police were told that the victims retired to bed but forgot to secure a wooden door to the upper flat of the house.

The pastor told police that she was aroused by a walking sound in the hall of the house and as she got up to investigate, she was confronted by the two suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at her and told her not to make any noise.

She said that he demanded she hand over money and gold, she told him that she did not have and they then picked up the articles mentioned which were in her bedroom.

The suspects then went into the second victim’s bedroom, woke her up and demanded money and gold. The supervisor informed police that she became afraid and handed over the money mentioned; the suspects then picked up the victim’s other articles which were in the hall of the house and made good their escape through the opened door.

No one has been arrested.