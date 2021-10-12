Cevon’s Waste Management office robbed of vault containing cash

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 9:26 by Denis Chabrol

The headquarters of Cevon’s Waste Management Company located on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown was allegedly broken into by seven identifiable men who carted off two cell phones and a vault containing an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Two male guards, 56 and 64 years old, told police that they were approached by two of the men, who were armed with guns. The guards said the glass was shattered and they were taken inside and tied with duct tape before the men stole the phones and the vault.

The incident occurred at about 2 AM Tuesday.

Police were informed that the 56-year old guard was at his post in a guard hut in front of the building, when he was approached from behind by two of the suspects who were armed with handguns and one said “Don’t move or we gon kill you”.

They reportedly then held him at gun point and took him to the back of the building where the other victim was and he was also held at gun point.

“Two other suspects then joined who jumped the fence after which the glass door to the building was broken and the victims were taken into the building where they were tied up with duct tape.

Three other suspects joined the four and relieved the victims of their articles mentioned above including the vault that was inside the building.

The suspects then exited the building and made good their escape leaving the victims tied who later managed to untie themselves and raise an alarm,” the Guyana Police Force said

No one has been arrested.