Region Six man arrested for allegedly raping teen boys for more than a year

Last Updated on Monday, 11 October 2021, 22:18 by Denis Chabrol

Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped three teenagers, who usually went to his home to perform chores.

The 39-year old man is from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). He was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that he allegedly committed the offence during last year and so far for this year up to October 8.he victims are two brothers- 15 and 17 years old- and a 16-year old boy.

Investigators were told that the suspect is known to them personally and they would often get permission from their parents to go to his house to do chores.

Police were told that on several occasions, separately the victims were threatened at knifepoint by the suspect who then committed the acts on them against their will and consent.

They said they did not tell anyone since they were threatened but it became overbearing and the first victim told a family member what transpired.