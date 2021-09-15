Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast residents protest killing of businessman

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 10:59 by Denis Chabrol

Police say residents of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast are Wednesday protesting the killing of a 29- year old businessman allegedly by a lawman by police earlier Thursday morning.

Dead is Orwin Boston, owner of ‘Ease Meh Stress” Bar.

The Guyana Police Force says when lawmen went to Boston’s home at about 4:40 am to conduct a search when a confrontation occurred with the businessman.

During the search, there was a confrontation between Orin Boston and the police resulting in him being shot to his upper left arm. Orin Boston was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Police said.

Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie has instructed that ranks from the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) commence, immediately, a “thorough investigation into this matter.”

Following the incident, police said esidents of the community commenced burning tyres and other debris on the main roadway at Dartmouth “which has blocked the road and obstructed the free flow of traffic.”

Police are appealing to residents to clear the roadway. “Even as police ranks on the ground are making strenuous efforts to clear the roadway and maintain control of the situation, the Guyana Police Force is calling on citizens to desist from this unlawful activity and allow for due process to take its course with the ongoing investigations.”

The Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, James Singh said none of its agents was involved in an operation there.

Residents blocked the Essequibo Coast public road by burning tires and debris.

The Guyana Post Office Corporation says its branch at Charity has been closed due to the protest at Dartmouth.

“The public is advised that operations at the Charity Post Office are being affected

due to the ongoing protest in the village of Dartmouth,” the Post Office Corporation said.

The Post Office said some of “our services will not be available until the current issue

has been resolved.”