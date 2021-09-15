Guyanese suspect in attempted murder probe intercepted on arrival at JFK Airport

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 9:34 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyanese man , who is wanted for attempted murder, was Wednesday morning denied entry to the United States (US) and sent back to Guyana at the request of Guyanese police after they realized he had boarded a flight to New York, police said.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said Ganesh Sewcharran is wanted for the attempted murder committed on Sandramma Raju.

He was arrested earlier September 15th, 2021 and placed in police custody after he was denied entry into the United States.

Investigators said they received information that Sewcharran, for whom a wanted bulletin was issued, managed to board a flight to the US at 17:26 hrs on Tuesday the 14th September, 2021.

“As a consequence, the Guyana Police Force contacted law enforcement officials in the US and informed them that the suspect was wanted by the local police.

Hence, upon his arrival in the USA, the suspect was denied entry and sent back on a flight to Guyana which arrived at 06:54 hrs this morning (September 15),” Mr Blanhum said.

The Crime Chief said the suspect was then promptly arrested by local investigators and placed in custody.