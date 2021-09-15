“Mutilated” and wounded body of Upper Berbice River farmer found floating

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 7:53 by Denis Chabrol

The mutilated body of a farmer of Wiruni Village, Upper Berbice River, was Monday found floating in the Berbice River yesterday, two days after he and friends were drinking and then he left in a boat.

Dead is 24-year old Kevin De Abreu.

“Upon arrival of the Police the body was examined and it was discovered that the face was mutilated and what appears to be a wound was seen in the region of the neck,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators were told that on September 12 at about 6 PM, De Abreu twas last seen imbibing with several friends at a shop after which he left in a boat in the said river. Police said that on Monday at about 11 AM, the motionless body of De Abreu was found floating downwards in the Berbice River.

The Deputy Toshao Randy Osbourne was immediately informed and he subsequently called the Kwakwani Police Station and informed the police.

Police did not say if anyone has been detained.