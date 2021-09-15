GDF Corporal arrested for alleged sex crime with 14-year old

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 9:41 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance corporal has been arrested for allegedly engaging in “sexual activity” with a 14-year old girl for more than one year now, police said.

Police said he committed the act between September 14, 2020 and September 15, 2021 at a location in Region One, Barima-Waini.

“A preliminary investigation into this matter revealed that the victim and suspect shared a relationship for about one year. On 2021-09-14 the matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested,” police said.

Guyana’s Sexual Offences Act criminalises “sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.”