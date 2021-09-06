Anglican priest Derek Goodrich dies

Last Updated on Monday, 6 September 2021, 8:34 by Denis Chabrol

Well-known Anglican priest, Father Derek Goodrich died Monday morning in England.

He was 94 years old.

He was Dean-Emeritus of St. George’s Cathedral, and recipient of the Golden Arrow of Achievement.



In his autobiography Derek writes that, among other things, he baptised over three thousand, presented three thousand eight hundred for Confirmation, and married some nine hundred and fifty couples.

He also states that he conducted nine hundred funerals, celebrated Mass on fifteen thousand occasions, and gave over ten thousand sermons and addresses.