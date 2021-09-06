Businesses begin enforcing no entry to unvaccinated persons

Last Updated on Monday, 6 September 2021, 8:28 by Denis Chabrol

Businesses in Guyana are from Monday asking customers for vaccination cards or negative PCR tests, in keeping with the government’s latest measures.



Republic Bank (Guyana) says it will “enforce” the new measures.

This means that those customers who are not vaccinated, must make an appointment to see a Republic Bank representative.

On the date of the appointment, persons must walk with the negative PCR test result that has been taken within seven days.

Giftland Mall says it will start implementing the new measures on September 9 to allow for adjustment to the new restrictions.

Giftland is asking its patrons to walk with their vaccination cards and a valid ID Card/License to gain entry at the mall, as this will be a primary requirement by law.

Giftland warns that if anyone is caught with false documents, the relevant authorities will be called in.

Shadow Attorney General, Roysdale Forde has railed against the new measures that extend to private businesses, saying that they violate constitutional rights such as civil liberties.

The Guyana Public Service Union, Guyana Teachers Union and the Guyana Trades Union Congress have already moved to the court to challenge the impact of those measures on government workers.